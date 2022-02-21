By Peter Egwuatu

As part of its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) initiative, FBN Insurance Limited and its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance, have donated various items to orphanage homes and a foundation across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

A statement by the insurance firm named the beneficiaries as Heritage Homes Orphanage, Lagos, Down Syndrome Foundation, Lagos, the Poorest of the Poor, Abuja, and Goodness and Passion Orphanage Home, Port Harcourt.

Items donated by the life insurance firm include food, beverages, toiletries as well as an undisclosed amount of cash to the beneficiaries.

Most of the items donated to the homes and hospice, according to the statement, were largely raised through the company’s annual staff gift drive which is an in-house initiative that encourages members of staff of the company to donate various items for a common cause. The FBN Insurance staff gift drive was incepted in 2015.

While appreciating the insurer, on behalf of the Board and Management of Heritage Homes & Orphanage, the Assistant General Manager of the orphanage home, Mr. Reuben Amara, thanked the company for its kind donation towards the upkeep of the children in the Home.

“We appreciate FBN Insurance for always standing by us and seeing to the needs of the children every year.

“We pray that the Almighty God will reward your labour of love. We look forward to seeing you again,” he said.

In the same vein, the Educational Therapist, Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, Mr. Innocent Okuru, who received the items on behalf of the Foundation, also expressed the Foundation’s gratitude for the insurer’s donation.

In his comment, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FBN Insurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah, said the company was delighted to hold the initiative as it is the organisation’s way of appreciating God’s creation and, at the same time, giving back to the society.

Ojumah reassured the Orphanages and Foundation of the insurer’s continued commitment to supporting the cause of the organisations in making society a better place.

“We carry out this initiative on a yearly basis and we hope to continue to do more,” Ojumah concluded.

Vanguard News