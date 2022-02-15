By Emma Unah, CALABAR

THE Cross River State Road Traffic Management Agency is collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to enhance road sign management and effective control of traffic on roads across the state.

The synergy which is at the instance of the Cross River Traffic and Road Management Agency has materialized with a visit by a team from the national headquarters of FRSC led by C C Emmanuel Dung, the head of National Vehicle Identification Scheme who represented the Corps Marshall, Boboye leading to fruitful discussion.

Comrade Godwin Nyiam, the Director General of TRAMA told our reporter that Governor Ben Ayade is passionate about the safety of lives and property on roads and is committed to making sure the state achieve near zero deaths on the road though unncessary and incessant accidents on the roads

“We are erecting speed breakers (bumps) in strategic portions along the busy Murtala Mohmammed Highway to stem reckless overtaking and over speeding which is the reason behind some of those road accidents,” Nyiam said

Comrade Nyiam advised residents of the state to avoid cutting or building structures across or near the highway to avoid obstructing free movement on the road.

“It is illegal to cut the road without approval from the necessary agencies and causing blockade on the road without any reason. Residents of the state should take caution,” Nyiam stated.

Vanguard News