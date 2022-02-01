•House of Assembly alarmed, ask govt to revive Creek Motel

REPTILES and unwanted plants have taken over the moribund Bayelsa State Government-owned Creek Motel, Yenagoa, which has shockingly turned into a safe haven for criminals.

The 90-room lodging, once the preferred hotel by businessmen, oil companies’ workers, top military personnel, politicians, among other clients, is a shadow of its old self at the moment, making no returns to government.

Lawmakers draw attention

Member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, representing Kolokuma-Opokuma Constituency I, Hon. Tonye Isenah, who moved a motion at plenary, calling attention to the predicament of the hotel, said the state of affairs was precarious.

Isenah noted that the facility served the tourism and hospitality needs of the state and was a viable source of revenue to the government.

He said: “Shortly after the Creek Motel was contracted out to foreigners to manage, it went moribund and subsequently closed down under circumstances that were not explained.

“Most worrisome is the fact that the once-popular Creek Motel has become a safe haven for criminals and all kinds of reptiles, not to talk of the significant loss of revenue to the state government as a result of its continued closure,” he said.

Supporting the motion, the lawmaker representing Ogbia Constituency 1, Mitema Obordor, noted that it was within the legislature’s power to institute a probe into the deplorable condition of the motel that also housed the first set of legislators and other top government functionaries after the creation of Bayelsa.

Other members who took turns to speak on the motion, observed that the state was grappling with infrastructure deficit and there was a need to maintain and upgrade facilities instead of abandoning them.

The lawmakers contended that if the motel is brought back on its feet, it would not only generate funds for government to meet some of its obligations to Bayelsans, but create employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the state and by extension, criminal activities associated with lack of employment would be appreciably reduced.

Probe downfall — BSHA

Following the motion, there appears to be reprieve for the ailing outfit as the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, BSHA, a fortnight ago, passed a two-point resolution, calling on the state government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the state-owned facility.

It also urged the government to take steps to resuscitate the motel because of its strategic tourism value to the state.

Give the kiss of life to facility – Residents

A cross section of Bayelsans who spoke to NDV prayed the administration of Governor Douye Diri to resuscitate the moribund facility and restore its fallen glory.

“How can we develop when revenue-generating ventures and employment opportunities like this are abandoned by government?” some of them queried.

Abandoned to reptiles, other dangerous animals

Findings by NDV indicate that Creek Motel, formerly known as Catering Rest when the state was part of the old Rivers State, was upgraded into a 90-room hotel by the administration of Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, making it a tourist attraction, not for Bayelsans and Nigerians from across the federation, but also foreign nationals, especially in the construction and oil industries.

Located in the heart of Yenagoa, along the popular Hospital Road, the facility which is known for its natural alluring scenery complemented by trees and sandwiched between the Federal Medical Centre and the A Division, Nigeria Police Force and some security formations, could be said to be a “home away from home” because of the variety of services rendered.

It was indeed, a happening place, but with the passage of time, the facility which if properly managed, could have helped boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, had become a refuse bin and home to reptiles and other dangerous animals.

At a point, hospitality experts managed the outfit, but it was grounded during the immediate past administration due to alleged heavy debt, as the government was unable to clear the liability.

Vanguard News