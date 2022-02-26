Jarigbe

…Politicians must work hard to earn electorates vote

By Ike Uchechukwu

Senator representing Cross River North in the National Assembly Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has asserted that there was no room for rigging of any sort or manipulation of votes cast anymore.

Sen. Jarigbe made the assertion shortly after casting his vote at the St Michaels Primary School, Ibil – Nkum in Ogoja local government area.

The polling unit with number PU 005. Has 791 registered voters and is presided over by Adebola Adeyinka.

Speaking after casting his vote, Senator Jarigbe said there will be no room for rigging with what he has seen and politicians have to work hard to earn the votes of the electorates.

He said: “There will be no room for rigging because of what I am seeing here and if it continues strictly there will be no bypass anywhere.

“Politicians will have to work very hard to earn what they get from the electorates. It is not an issue of coming to face the electorates when you have not delivered on the mandate given to you,” he said.

He added that we have done well as a nation and expect things to get better as far as the electoral process is concerned.

Also speaking. Ambassador Samuel, an official of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria on Leadership and Good Governance said the turnout is wonderful and expressed confidence in a successful outcome.

In the same vein at Customary Court Polling Unit at Nkum Ifede Community in Ishi Aya, voting commenced on schedule.

Presiding officer Gabriel Otokpa said the area has 934 registered voters with two voting points.

However, at Primary School Igodo in Nkum Ibor, there was an attempt to disrupt voting by a senior official from Ogoja local government area in connivance with some security officers.

This was however resisted by voters from the community who out-braved the official.

The situation was however brought under control and the presiding officer Ukpi Dorcas Yohana said the process has commenced.

