By Ike Uchechukwu, Ogoja

Corps members posted to Mbube West II are currently protesting non payment of their training allowance and have refused to leave the Registration Area centre,RAC, at Christ The King Primary School Odajie-Mbube ,Ogoja to various pooling Units .

The NYSC members numbering about 50 vehemently refused saying that they must be paid before they leave the Centre .

Vanguard gathered that the allowance which is between 4,500 to 6,000 naira was not disbursed as at 7:45 am to the Corp members who have to travel from the RAC to various pooling Units in the interior villages.

A supervisor who didn’t want his name in print however appealed to them to start moving to their various units to meet up while assuring the corps members that they will get all allowance due them before noon.

After much persuasion the corps members agreed to leave to their Pooling Units but will not release the result sheets if they were not paid.

They started leaving the centre at about 8:00 am after much persuasion.