The Bauchi State House of Assembly has called for the conversion of a secondary in Bauchi metropolis into a health facility.

The lawmakers expressed concern that school had been misused, abused, and turned into a criminal hideout.

This followed a motion presented by Mr Danlami Kawule, the member representing Zungur/Galambi Constituency in the House, under matters of urgent public importance at plenary on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Kawule said his attention was drawn to how Government Secondary School Baban Takko in Gwallameji area of Bauchi Local Government had been turned into harbour for criminals and centre for consumption of illicit drugs.

He noted that the situation is posing threat and nuisance to the residents.

Kawule therefore appealed to the House to communicate with relevant agencies to convert the school into maternity or any government facility that would be helpful to the community.

Contributing, Mr Tijjani Aliyu, member representing Azare/Madangala constituency, said that the issue of security needs to be given all the necessary attention that it required.

He suggested that the House Committee on Security should liaise with relevant security or government organs to get the reality of the situation.

The Speaker, Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, thereafter mandated the House Committee on Security to liaise with the office of the Secretary to the State Government to find out about the situation, which he described as very serious and worrisome.

The House later adjourned plenary to Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria