Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chairman, Council of Amotekun Commanders in South West and Corps Commander Ondo state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye has called for a legal system to prosecute parents of internet fraudsters popularly known as “Yahoo-boys”.

Adeleye lamented that the activities of Yahoo- boys were a new emerging insecurity menace in the Southwest.

Speaking in Akure, Adeleye said that “The menace of ‘Yahoo boys’ and ritual killings is what is taking the turn of the day.”

Adeleye decried the recent upsurge in the involvement of young people in the fraudulent activities in the state and Southwest at large.

He said that some parents of the Yahoo- boys are culpable of the crime committed by them. They should be prosecuted to stop these crimes committed by their children.

“I want to say that the majority of the parents of these boys know what their children do: coming home with Lexus cars, a student 200L buying houses and cars for their parents, and they know that they don’t have any legitimate job.

“They are accomplices as far as I am concerned. I am looking forward to a situation that the legal system will have a grip on such parents that encourage such. Decadence is a big failure in the family setting.

“There is no way your ward will be misbehaving to such extent that you will not know, otherwise you have failed as a parent

Adeleye added that some of the internet fraudsters involve in human rituals for money purposes, termed: “Yahoo plus.”

He said that “A couple of weeks ago, I invited the prominent hotelier because our investigation reveals that we found students who take over rooms in these major hotels for a whole year.

“They don’t even allow the hotel staff to clean their rooms, so, they don’t know what is even happening in the rooms. A lot of those ladies are butchered and cleaned up inside these hotel rooms for ritual purposes.”

Adeleye, said that hoteliers in the state have great roles to play in reducing the new trend among the youths.

“We told them the implications and made them know that they would be made to face the music if they notice any of these unwholesome attitudes of these youths and they don’t report.

“How do you explain a 21 years old boy paying N2m hotel bills that he has not used, taking five to 10 rooms in a hotel and nobody sleeps in the hotel rooms for the most part of the week.

Adeleye noted that “We should know that they are up to something; this is the area that we feel that the hotelier should assist to nip the crime in the bud. There are a lot of things coming up.

