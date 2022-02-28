STAKEHOLDERS in the nation’s Pension Industry have faulted 75 per cent lump sum withdrawal proposed in the bill seeking to amend the Pension Reform Act 2014 to, among other things, provide for a retiree to withdraw a lump sum of at least 75 per cent from the Retirement Savings Account, RSA.

Faulting the proposal at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Pension, the Director-General, DG, of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, said the amendment, if approved, would be contrary to the provision of Section173 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which guarantees the right to pensions for all public officers as the payment of “at least 75 per cent of the balance of the RSA” as lumpsum at retirement.

According to her, this will significantly deplete the pension savings such that the contributions will not be sufficient to provide meaningful pensions during retirement.

“That converts the pensions into a provident fund and leaves such a retiree with no periodic pensions, which is contrary to the requirement of Section 173 of the 1999 Constitution,” she said.

The DG said the proposal is based on a misunderstanding of the concept of pension payment under the CPS.

On its part, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, represented by its Head of International Relations, Uche Ekwe, said: “The NLC notes the objectives of the proposed amendment, which are to provide for the definite percentage that a retiree can withdraw from the Retirement Savings Account and to criminalise undue delay in payment of pension. Indeed, the NLC identifies with the struggles of the retirees as they pertain to the delay in the payment of benefits after retirement and the inadequacy of the lump sum at retirement.

“Labour does not share the view that the solution to these problems resides in allowing the retiree to withdraw at least 75 per cent of the balance of the RSA upon retirement. This is because that scenario would mean leaving only 25 per cent to be spread over the lifespan of a retiree.

‘’It is doubtful if the 25 per cent balance in a retiree’s RSA, after deduction of 75 per cent lump sum, would, if spread through the retiree’s expected life span, be adequate to reasonably cater for his livelihood during old age. It would result in the depletion of the RSA without regard to the retiree’s continued subsistence, thereby impoverishing retirees. This will defeat the essence of pensions and the objectives of the CPS.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that the NLC maintained the position that the Federal Government should restore the payment of gratuity as well as adequate funding and timely release of accrued pension rights of retirees under the CPS.”

In his contribution, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, PENOP, Oguche Agudah, said the people that have issues with the lump sum that they collect at the moment are those who have not been able to accumulate enough funds in their RSAs prior to retirement.

He said what the 75 per cent essentially is looking to achieve is a gratuity type payment to retirees, adding that the PRA in its current form does not preclude the payment of gratuities by employers as many departments and agencies of the government already pay gratuity to their staff on retirement.

“What we suggest is that employers should be encouraged to pay gratuities at retirement and/or increase their level of monthly contributions in order to boost the balances and subsequent pension payout of their staff,” he said.