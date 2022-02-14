Frank Mba

CSP Adejobi takes over as FPRO

By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, and five other senior police officers have proceeded to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS , in Kuru, Plateau State, for a nine- month course .

Consequently, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, has replaced CP Mba, as the Force Public Relations Officer,FPRO.

The senior police officers who were nominated by the Inspector -General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, for the course included: AIG Aisha Abubakar Baju , who was Head of Police Veterinary & Force Animal Branch ; former Director, Peace Keeping Operations Department, CP Sadiq Abubakar ; former Commissioner of Police , Yobe State Police Command, CP Abubakar Sahabo ; CP Ebong E. Ebong of the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters and CP Arungwa of the Department of Logistics & Supply.

Vanguard gathered that some senior police officers tried to prevail on Mba to reject the course . There was reportedly also pressure on the IGP to remove his name from the list, owing to his intelligence and professionalism with which he carried out his task as the Force spokesman.

Besides, his experience as the longest serving Force Public Relations Officer in the history of the Nigeria Police Force was attributed to part of the reasons to retain him. Vanguard also gathered that it took a painstaking process to source for his replacement.

Mba, a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) also bagged a Master’s Degree in Law at the University of Dundee, Scotland. He was the FPRO to former Inspector-General of Police,Mohammed Abubakar , between years 2012 and 2014. He was also the FPRO during the administration of former IGP Mohammed Adamu, between 2019 to 2021 and from 2021 , to when he proceeded to NIPPSS.

In the Nigeria Police Force, officers scramble to attend the course owing to the importance attached to institute which serves as the nation’s foremost policy think-tank to develop a crop of top-class technocrats of high intellectual capacity, who will conceptualize and anchor the implementation of innovative and dynamic policy initiatives and strategies, critical for national development.

Another reason for the scramble to attend the institute is because after graduation, one has the right to add the abbreviation mni at the end of his name

Unfortunately, most officers are deprived of the opportunity as the minimum rank that attends the institute is Commissioner of Police.

Selected participants are expected to have a minimum of five years to retirement , before they would be sent to NIPSS.