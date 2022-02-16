By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Bandits on Tuesday night attacked the new Abia cattle market in Omuma Uzo, Ukwa West council area.

The cattle dealers had relocated to the area following the demolition of the Waterside cattle market along Ikot Ekpene road, Ogbor Hill.

Eight persons according to Government, were feared dead during the invasion that reportedly left some persons wounded while wares were also damaged.

Patron of the Cattle Dealers Association, Alhaji Musa Iheakaram, who confirmed the incident, said they are still trying to get the details of the incident.

Contacted, Commissioner for Information, Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, who said the government is on top of the situation, disclosed that security agencies have been deployed to the area.

“Yes, there was an attack on the cattle market. But details are still sketchy. We are studying the situation while the security is on top of the situation. The Commissioner of Police, Soldiers and others have deployed to the scene to ascertain the exact situation and ensure the maintenance of law and others. Already, normalcy has returned to the area,” the Commissioner said.

Vanguard News Nigeria