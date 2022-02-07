.

Determined to ensure full vaccination for all, Arise Women and its convener, Dr Siju Iluyomade has for the third time in just weeks put together another free Covid-19 vaccination centre for people around Lagos and its environs.

The exercise which will be for those that already took the first dose weeks back will also be open to those that will be administered the first dose.

The vaccination exercise slated for Wednesday, 9th of February 2022 will be held at the Arise vaccination clinic, 7/8 Chief Yesufu Abiodun way, City Of David Church Road, Victoria Island. Lagos. Vaccines from Astrazeneca, Moderna and Pfizer deemed most effective by the organisers are already in place along with the booster shots for people in a very serene environment.

According to the organisers, the initiative is to complement the efforts of the government to address the shortfall in the designation of locations for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 which has ravaged the world for almost 2years. It will be recalled that the international NGO has intervened to improve the standard of living of Nigerians in terms of support for social amenities and many more.

The last vaccination exercise was held on the 16th of December 2021.

To make the place conducive and friendly, the Arise team has made provision for food for everyone who comes around to be vaccinated on the day.

