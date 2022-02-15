Executes N396bn projects in three years

By Adesina Wahab

The expectation of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, to receive N300 billion last year as an intervention fund for its operations was not met, as only N189 billion eventually accrued to it.

The sharp decline, according to the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Sulaiman Bogoro, is attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy that affected industries from which Education Tax is drawn.

Bogoro stated this in Lagos on Tuesday during the TETFund/ FIRS 2021 Joint Interactive Forum with the theme “Improving EDT collection in the post-pandemic era.”

In his address, Bogoro noted that despite the shortfall, the Fund was still able to deliver on its mandate.

“We are here to showcase how we have judiciously utilised the resources entrusted in our care. The COVID-19 really affected what came to us in 2021 which was N189 billion and that was far below what we expected. There is a need to rev up the revenue base from which Education Tax is drawn.

“However, despite all the challenges, we are not relenting. We have increased the National Research Intervention grant despite the increase in the number of higher institutions we cater for. Between 2019 and 2021, we spent over N395 billion on various projects in public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education,” he stated.

The ES also said 12 centres of excellence were established in 12 universities nationwide and that the next stage would involve doing so in polytechnics and colleges of education.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Fund, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Imam, said it would focus more on ICT to be able to facilitate e-learning in the nation’s higher institutions.

“We really appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and the increase in the Education Tax from 2 % to 2.5% as contained in the Finance Act. Yes, the number of schools we cater for keeps increasing, but we are up to the task and I would want everybody to commit to paying their taxes,” he said.

In his presentation, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Alhaji Muhammad Nami, said the shortfall in revenue collection could also be blamed on the mono-product economy the nation runs.

“We are now relying on technology and data to drive tax collection. We will make it more efficient this year as we collaborate with sister agencies to improve performance. We want to make paying tax a delight for people and we have introduced electronic kiosks in our offices,” he said.

Nami added that in order to take in more revenue, FIRS would focus attention on more areas such as tourism and entertainment.

Speaking for the beneficiary institutions, the Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Lagos, Dr Wahab Ademola Azeez, described TETFund as a success story.

He noted that if not for it, most of the nation’s tertiary institutions would have been glorified secondary schools.