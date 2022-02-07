Nigeria on Sunday recorded 36 coronavirus infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), shows that the new confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 253,727.

With no fatalities recorded, the NCDC said, the country’s death toll still stands at 3,139.

According to the breakdown by NCDC, Lagos reported the highest number of infections with 23 cases.

Others with new cases are FCT-5, Osun-4, Taraba-3 and Nasarawa-1.

The NCDC noted that the latest data reflects a corrected computational error of confirmed and discharged cases that occurred during the last week, adding that Taraba reported a backlog of three infections for Feb. 2.

The centre added that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 230,045 people nationwide, including community discharges since the disease outbreak in 2020.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria