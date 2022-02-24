By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Island Local Government, LGA, has concluded plans to commence enforcement of its recently signed Executive Order 03, requiring mass vaccination, face mask wearing and other safety guidelines from March 1, 2022.

Going by the order, it is mandatory for council employees, contractors, and “all persons in local government buildings and properties” as part of measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 virus.

Chairman of the council, Prince Tijani Olusi, who announced this yesterday, while addressing newsmen in Ikeja GRA, cited that Section 2 of the Order stipulates that “Heads of executive departments and units (agencies) of Lagos Island Local Government shall immediately take action, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to require compliance with Centre for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines with respect to compulsory vaccination, wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distance, and other public health measures.”

According to Olusi, enforcement of the Executive Order on COVID-19 became imperative as alleviating the impacts of the pandemic was vital for preventing poverty from deepening and increasing in the country, vis a vis the council area.

While stressing that the measure became necessary, the council boss, noted that the Lagos Island LGA is largest in the city in terms of its daytime population which is about 13 million people between Monday and Friday, while its resident population is 500,000; yet it is the smallest in landmass- just 8.9 square Kilometres confronted with the simultaneous challenge of combating the public health crisis of the pandemic alongside a weakening economy.

In particular, Olusi said, “the impact of COVID-19 has been most strongly felt in commerce, service and agriculture sectors, and 79 per cent of respondents reported that their household’s total income have decreased since mid- March 2020.

“It is based on this that, I signed Executive Order 03 Mass Vaccination and Mask Wearing in Lagos Island Local Government. Indeed, I launched advocacy on this while enforcement will start from the 1st of March, 2022. I seek your partnership on this very important advocacy.”

Speaking on his agenda to move the council forward, Olusi said; “We are determined to re- create several parks and sit-out areas along the Marina, bring back the lunchtime conviviality, night- leisure, and stimulate weekend life with a family amusement and recreation life supported with blue economic activities.

“We intend to construct several parks in the inner neighborhood, and install solar- powered lights along its roads, upgrading city culture has become s new project on our agenda.

“I seek your cooperation and support towards my determination to take our dear City back to its pre-eminence and thereafter notch it to the next level.”