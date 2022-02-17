.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A university don, Abdulwasiu Oladele Hassan has advocated the establishment of a more sophisticated medical laboratory in order to accurately diagnose infection and produce vaccines for its treatment.

Hassan said this while delivering the fourth Inaugural lecture of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State entitled ” From Wet to Dry Lab: Exploring the Microbial World For a Healthier Nation”.

He pointed out that ” the recent Covid – 19 pandemic and other emerging diseases revealed that we have to be prepared for the task ahead.

” Molecular diagnosis of emerging and re-emerging infectious and noninfectious ones ( inherited diseases) is a task that must be accomplished.

” The lessons from Covid -19 pandemic are sufficient to redirect our thinking as government, practitioners and professionals in the health sectors.

” The entire globe was at the mercy of accurate diagnosis of the infection for treatment, strain typing and pathology and vaccine development.

” The use of the wet and dry laboratories come in handy to provide direction for treatment and vaccine development.

” As part of preparedness for the unseen future, l advocate as a recommendation that government at all levels should establish more sophisticated laboratories in line with global best practice in medical laboratory and ensure adequate training and remuneration of personnel involved in medical laboratory diagnostics.

” With this, we can adequately take advantage of the current blend in the use of wet and dry laboratories for prompt and accurate diagnosis of diseases to engender healthier society.

The Scholar added that the Federal government through the National Universities Commission NUC should review the existing curriculum for Medical Laboratory Science MLS to include dry lab towards achieving desired goals.

Hassan who is of the University’s Medical Laboratory Science Department of College of Basic Health Sciences pointed out that the present curriculum cannot meet the challenges of medical laboratory practice of the future.

” The curricula have to be upgraded holistically and the content increased appropriately. These will grant better future for current and future medical laboratory practices.

According to him ” we cannot be doing the same thing the same way and expect same results.

Therefore, the lecturer said ” there must be a considerable handshake between dry and wet laboratories for us to be at par with global movement in medical laboratory practice