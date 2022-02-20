.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria’s designation as one of the six countries in Africa for m-RNA vaccine manufacturing.

The World Health Organization, WHO, Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, disclosed at the European Union-African Union summit in Brussels on Friday that Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia have been selected as the first six African countries that will receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines on the continent.

Writing on his verified tweeter handle, @akin_adesina, AfDB President said ” congratulations to President @MBuhari on Nigeria’s designation for m-RNA manufacturing.”

Adesina added” the selection of Nigeria as one of the six African countries for manufacturing m-RNA vaccine is a major achievement.”

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who shared pictures of his engagement with President Muhammadu Buhari; World Trade Organization’ Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and that of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ehanire , wrote ” we rallied support for the President, who was so proud.”

He added, ” with my sister @NOIweala, DG WTO at EU-AU summit, Brussel. Together, we will advance the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation as a transparent and pragmatic solution to provide IPRs licence and proprietary information for vaccine manufacturing in Africa.”

According to WHO, the global mRNA technology transfer hub was established in 2021 to support manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to produce their vaccines.

The technology will also ensure that the countries have all the necessary operating procedures and know-how to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.

It explained that the hub was primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency because it had the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well.

“WHO and partners will work with the beneficiary countries to develop a roadmap and put in place the necessary training and support so that they can start producing vaccines as soon as possible,” it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria