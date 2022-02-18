By Rotimi Ojomoyela

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court on Friday, remanded one Prophet Adedayo Oluwaseyidara (30) in the Nigerian Correctional Services Ado Ekiti custody.

The suspect, Prophet Oluwaseyidara was on 12th February 2022 in Iyin Ekiti, alleged to have murdered a 17-year-old Emmanuel Adeyemo, contrary to and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The Police prosecutor, Sergeant Sodiq Adeniyi asked the court to remand the suspect in order to allow Police to complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In her statement to the Police, the deceased mother, Adeyemo Bisola said, the deceased younger brother is bedwetting and taken him to the Prophet for prayer, the Prophet told her to bring the deceased who claimed to be possessed, alongside different types of fruits for appeasement to the gods due to a vision and revelation about him.

The Prophet prepared the sacrifice and concoction, he gave it to the deceased to drink, thereafter, the deceased started complaining of stomach ache and later died, she concluded.

In his ruling, Magistrate Franca Olaiya ordered, Oluwaseyidara to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services, Ado Ekiti, and adjourned the case to 10th March, 2022 for mention.

