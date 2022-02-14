Court remands motorcycle rider for allegedly stabbing police officer to death

A motorcycle rider, Sanusi Aliu, who allegedly stabbed a police officer to death with scissors, and one other, were on Monday arraigned in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.



The defendant, 30, was arraigned on two-count charge of murder and bodily assault.

His plea was, however, not taken.



The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.M. Kayode, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending receipt of legal advice from the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



Earlier the Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, had told the court that the defendant had committed the offences on Jan. 3, at about 11.30 p.m. at Megida Bus stop, Ayobo.



He told the court that the defendant had stabbed a police officer, Mr Wasiu Abogunloko, with a scissors which led to his death and had also stabbed a teenager who was receiving treatment.



“The defendant’s bike was seized by the deceased officer and in anger, Aliu brought out a scissors which he used to stab him to death.

“While escaping, some people who witnessed the scene tried to grab him amongst who was the teenage, who also got stabbed by Aliu in his bid to escape,” he said.



The offences according to Adebayo contravened Sections 173 and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The case was adjourned until March 15, for legal advice.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria