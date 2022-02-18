A Chief Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Kano, on Friday remanded a 33-year-old man, Abubakar Aminu, in a correctional centre for allegedly throwing a four-year-old boy, Abdulmalik Suleiman into a well.

The defendant, who lives at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters in Kano, is standing trial on a charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Miss Asma’u Ado, informed the court that one Aminu Suleiman of Bachirawa Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Rijiyar Lemo Police Division Kano on Oct.14, 2021.

Ado said the four-year-old boy is the son of the complainant.

Ado alleged that on the said date, about 2:00 p.m., the defendant had a misunderstanding with the complainant, which degenerated into the defendant intentionally throwing the boy in a well at Bachirawa Quarters.

He said the boy was rescued and rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of section 229 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, adjourned the matter until Feb.21, for further mention. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria