By Steve Oko

An Abia State High Court sitting in Aba, Friday, refused to sack Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu as the authentic Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC in Abia State.

Ononogbu is backed by Chief Ikechi Emenike the husband of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America.

Factional Chairman, Hon. Acho Obioma had approached the court seeking to set aside Ononogbu’s election and swearing in which had since been recognised by the National Caretaker Committee of APC.

Justice Chibuzor Ahuchogu first delivered ruling in respect of the preliminary objections by the claimant challenging its jurisdiction over the matter as it assumed jurisdiction to hear the case.

The oral application by Eligwe Uwa SAN, lawyer to Acho Obioma to set aside the swearing in of Dr Kingsley Ononogbu as the Abia state APC chairman was declined by the Court.

The case was adjourned to Wednesday February 23, for hearing of the other pending motions and application which had not been dealt with.

Meanwhile, Obioma has vowed to appeal the ruling. Dr. Ononogbu was elected State Chairman of the APC in Abia State following the death of Mr. Enyinnaya Habor in October 2021.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA