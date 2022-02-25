A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, granted the request by a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, for permission to travel to the United States of America (USA) for medical attention.



Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, ordered the release of Adoke’s international passport to enable him process his visa.



Justice Ekwo also ordered Adoke to return the passport within three days of his return to the country.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adoke is being tried before the court on money laundering-related charge.



He is standing trial alongside a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, the 2nd defendant in the matter.



His international passport was deposited with the court registry in partial fulfilment of the conditions attached to the bail earlier granted him.



Adoke, in his application, dated Feb. 24, said he needed the passport to process his “medical visa for entry into the USA to honour a scheduled medical appointment for lumbar spondylosis at the Spine Institute, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Hospital, Ohio, USA.”

In a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017, and moved by his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, SAN, Adoke sought for the court order, “directing the release of his international passport.



After counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ofem Uket, and lawyer to the 2nd defendant, Emmanuel Olafusi, did not oppose the application, Justice Ekwo granted the prayers.



He adjourned the matter until March 7 for trial continuation.

Vanguard News Nigeria