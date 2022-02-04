By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Judge of the Magistrate Court 58 Kano, Aminu Gabari, has granted the former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muazu Magaji Dansarauniya, who was arraigned before the Court on a four-count charge last Friday.

Initially, the Judge refused to grant the defendant bail last week when he issued an order for him to be kept at the Correctional Centre pending his perusal of the case.

More so, the prosecuting Counsel also disagreed with the application when it was read before the court.

The charges which bother around defamation of character, injurious falsehood, intentional insult against the Kano first family as well as public disturbance were read before the court to which the defendant pleaded not guilty and applied for bail.

The judge accepted the application to which he is asked to pay N1m, hand over his International Passport to the court registry and present two sureties in persons of the District Head of his Village Dawakin Tofa, the Chief Imam of Dawakin Tofa or the Hizbah Commander of Dawakin Tofa.

Addressing newsmen after the ruling on Friday, the Counsel to the Defense Gazzali Datti Esq said “Ruling has been delivered. Our client has been granted bail. We thank the Almighty for this blessing.

“He is offered bail on three conditions, he has to drop his International Passport at the Court Registry, the District Head of his village should come before e the court and the Chief Imam of Dawakin Tofa or the Hizbah Commandant should serve as the surety. He is also to pay the sum of N1m.” he stated.

Dansarauniya is known to have been careless with his words during the death of late Abba Kyari when he celebrated his death, a reason why he was sacked from the State Council.

