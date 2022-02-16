A Jos central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama , on Wednesday granted a housewife, Gloria Njin , divorce on grounds that her husband, Femi Emmanuel, eloped with his mistress.

In her ruling, the Judge, Irene Pati held that all efforts to reconcile the parties failed.

The judge ordered Njin and Emmanuel to go their separate ways.

Earlier, Njin prayed the to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage.

”Emmauel eloped in 2013 with his mistress. I hear he has since married her.

”My marriage was characterised by violence and abuse,” she said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria