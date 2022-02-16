.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Ile-Ife, on Wednesday declined to set aside its November 22, 2021 judgement which affirmed Mr. Soji Adagunodo, as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The court in its judgement had held that the preservative order of an Ikirun High Court which declared Adagunodo as the chairman of the party was not appealed against, thus still subsists.

But the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party had approached the court with an application, asking that the court set aside its decision.

But while ruling on the application on Wednesday, Justice A. Aderibigbe declined the application and refused to set aside it’s ruling.

In his reaction to the court’s decision, counsel to Adagunodo, Edmund Biriomoni, disclosed that the implication of the verdict is the appointment of Wale Ojo, who was appointed acting chairman after Adagunodo had been elected South-West PDP chairman, was valid.

But counsel to the PDP, Hashim Abioye said his client would appeal the judgement, saying the decision of the court would not affect ward Congress of the party slated for Thursday.