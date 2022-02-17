Justice Bello Kucheri of a Zamfara High Court on Thursday adjourned to March 14, a suit filed by Sen. Kabiru Marafa against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and another.

Marafa, a chieftain of the APC in suit number ZM/GS/71/2022 sought for the nullification of the just concluded APC congresses in the state.

John Shaka, Counsel to Marafa, prayed the court to declare that the Ward, Local government and the state congresses conducted by the APC in Zamfara was illegal.

He urged the court to nullify the congresses and order the party to conduct fresh congresses that would allow full participation of all party members.

He accused the defendants, the APC and Gov Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe and APC Caretaker National Chairman and Extraordinary Convention Committee of disregarding the party’s rules.

Marafa said as a chieftain of the party, he has the constitutional right to challenge the Congresses conducted without recourse to the party constitution.

“We pray this honourable court to declare the Congresses illegal and order for fresh Congresses from wards to state levels.”

He said, in spite of the several complaints and plea, the APC ignored went ahead to organize the state congresses without recourse to the unresolved issues in Zamfara chapter of the party.

Ishiaka Dikko, counsel to the defendants, however, filed an application for extension of time to allow them prepare and file their Memorandum of conditional appearances.

Justice Kucheri granted the application filed by Ishiaka Dikko lead Counsel to the defendants as there was no objection from any of parties.

He, therefore adjourned until March 14 for further mention and possible commencement of hearing of the suit.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria