…Seeks public apology; says project making steady progress

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has punctured allegations by a non-governmental organisations, known as TrackaNG-BudgIT that it diverted huge cash meant for the construction of its Counter Terrorism Centre in Bauchi and merely flaunted a dilapidated nomadic primary school in place of the centre.

In a strongly worded statement in Abuja, DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, mocked the NGO for not getting its facts right before rushing to level allegations of fruad against the security agency, pointing out that the money released by the Federal government foe the CTC in Bauchi had been judiciously used to construct appropriate buildings at Gubi Dam, Bauchi State.

The DSS statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday night said: “On 19th February, 2022, Tracka on its social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Twitter, posted that the construction of DSS Counter-Terrorism Training Centre, Gubi Dam, Bauchi State allegedly valued at N1.1 Billion in 2021 FG budget was “not done”.

“It added that it “visited the site and discovered they only renovated a primary school and mosque adjacent to the site”. Tracka made other unsubstantiated and wild claims as part of its findings.

“To set the records straight, the DSS outrightly dismisses Tracka’s unfounded claims. It further expresses dismay at the shoddy way Tracka embarked on its project verification exercise as well as the manner it drew conclusions without the slightest efforts to be diligent.

“DSS’ findings have shown that the Tracka Field Officer did not visit the project site where about 17 structures are simultaneously being executed by different contractors. It is instructive to note that the projects are at different levels of completion.

“It may also be noted that the primary school in question was a dilapidated Nomadic Education Centre located at Galga, near Gubi Dam, Firo where the CTC is located. The Service, in conjunction with its Land School (site of the CTC), found the primary school in a bad state and decided to renovate it as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, typical of the Service wherever it has such public facility and cohabits with the community.

“As evidenced by attached pictures, the said school was rehabilitated and handed over to the appreciative Galga community whose children now use better facilities including desks at the school.

“Surprisingly, Tracka only stopped its verification of the budget implementation at the primary school from where it drew hasty conclusions of non-implementation. What a lazy way of discharging a mandate.

“Though not opposed to pursuit of accountability and transparency by NGOs, the Service is averse to resorting to fake news and outright misinformation as a way of enlightening the public. To seek redress, the Service has brought the misinformation carried out by Tracka to its management and in that regard sought a refutal and unreserved apology.

“Meanwhile, the CTC is open to anyone who may wish to visit it to verify the level of work there. Going forward, the Service will not take lightly attempts by individuals or organisations like Tracka to defame it,” Dr. Afunanya warned.