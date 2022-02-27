.

THE son of Nigeria’s former vice president and lead pastor of Revival House of Glory Church, Goodheart Ekwueme, has called on Nigerians to make right what he described as “previous mistakes” in electing the country’s next president during the forthcoming general polls in 2023.

The cleric called on the people to shun politicians who offer to buy votes, saying such money politics is a red flag indicating their sinister intentions.

He added that Nigeria cannot afford to have such people in power beyond 2023, because of

the present pain they have inflicted on the nation.

The ex-vice president’s son stated these during an interactive session with journalists on the sidelines of the church’s “2022 Revival is Here Again International Conference” in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “I speak to Nigerians. Let’s rise up to take advantage of civic responsibility. Number one, register; number two, vote. Go out there and do the needful and please, please don’t let anybody buy your conscience. Vote your heart, vote your conscience and don’t be bought easily. It’s your right.

“As people of God we’re praying (towards the 2023 elections); we will continue to pray. There’s nothing God can’t do with a prayer. Having said that, I believe that darkness is a backdrop for light to shine. So where we are is a great opportunity for us to make anything wrong in history to be right and we trust the Lord in return for our best.

“Nigeria has gone through a very difficult history in the past few years and Nigeria is bleeding and we trust a lot that this will be an opportunity for the Lord to show us mercy and bring us into the nation of our dreams.”

Earlier in his speech, the President of Ecclesia Word Ministries International, New York, United States, Apostle John Tetsola, decried the level of political apathy of citizens and called on Nigerians not to misuse the privilege and opportunity of a general election in a democratic atmosphere to choose good leaders.

He encouraged Nigerians to elect “men and probably women that understand the future needs and think more about the next generation.”



