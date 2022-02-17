The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State says it lost a corps member in the 2021 Batch A Stream 1, while six others will repeat service.

The state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, made the disclosure during passing out parade of 686 corps members, on Thursday in Sokoto.

Nakamba added that some corps members would have their national service extended for various offences including absenteeism.

The coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to utilise skills they acquired during the service to improve their lives.

He reiterated the scheme’s commitment to supporting state government programmes on education, healthcare and other areas.

According to him, more doctors are being posted to the state.

He added that many corps members were being posted to schools.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria