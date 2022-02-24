A group under the aiges of South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider equity and justice in the zoning of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party meant for the South-south region.

The group said Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa-Ibom states should be given utmost priority in the sharing formula, bearing in mind that Rivers, Edo and Cross Rivers have all produced members of the APC NWC in the past.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja and signed by its national coordinator Barrister Preye Wilson, said allowing Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom to also have a taste of the APC NWC positions of the ruling party will bring about unity and justice in the party.

Barrister Wilson said: “As a frontline South-south social-political organisation, we believe in justice, equity and development of our people. Our intervention in the sharing of APC NWC positions to be zoned to South-south is to ensure that justice is done to states that are yet to be represented in the party leadership at the national level.

“It is on record that Edo state has produced two immidiate-past National Chairmen in persons of Chief John Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Rivers state has produced Deputy National Secretary in person of Oji Ngofa and Chief Victor Giadom, and Cross Rivers has also produced the South-south Zonal Vice Chairman, in person of Chief Hilliard Eta. All the aforementioned were members of APC National Working Committee, leaving Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom out of the arrangement since the party was formed in 2013.

“Although, the current acting National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe is from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Dalta have never tasted the NWC positions.”

While calling on the APC leaders to micro-zone whatever NWC positions meant for the region to Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom, the group also called on South-south party leaders to close rank, adding that the geo-political zone will be better for it if the political leaders in the ruling party speak with one voice.

“We, therefore call on the party leaders, especially in the South-south region to see reasons why Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom should be given a fair treatment and a sense of belonging by equitably allowing them to have their own taste of APC NWC positions as the party prepares for its National Convention slated for 26th of March, 2022.

“This Forum also ask that APC leaders from the South-south should bury their differences and work in unity for the progress of our region because the Niger Delta region will be better for it if our leaders in the ruling APC speak with one voice,” the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria