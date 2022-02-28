Ahead of national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for March 26, the youth stakeholders from the North-west have appealed to party leaders in the South-west to support the aspiration of Olusegun Dada as the next National Youths Leader.

The youth stakeholders specifically appealed to the former governor of Lagos state and APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the South-west APC governors to be united behind Dada’s aspiration.

Addressing a press conference Monday in Abuja, the North-west youth stakeholders said Dada’s emergence as APC national youth leader will promote youth inclusion, unity and progress of the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the APC North-west youth stakeholders, Rabiu Alhassan ElKanawi, said all the young men and women from the zone have resolved to everything possible to ensure emergence of Segun Dada as APC youths leader in the forthcoming national convention.

“We call on the leaders of our great party in the South-west, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Fayemi, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Babajide Akeredolu, Southerner Governor’s Forum Chairman, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu Governor of Lagos State, to side with the popular will of the young people of our great party and give us Dada Olusegun for National Youth Leader of the APC.

“We would like to categorically state that we are solidly behind and support the aspiration of Dada Olusegun as the best candidate for the position of the National Youth leader of the APC. We believe in his vast experience on youth politics and engagement.

“Not only that he is the top candidate for the position, his acceptability across the six (6) geo-political zones becomes endearing as Dada’s leadership capacity is well known and documented across different progressives youth groups.

“We also stand firm in our belief that Dada is well qualified to continue the works of our brother and leader, Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed whom his office has recorded tremendous progress for the youths. The latest progress was the President Buhari’s readiness to support the youth at the party’s convention for elective post and directive to draft youths into federal boards and committees.

“Going by Dada’s manifesto, we are very confident he would build on what we have achieved so far and continue to transform the youth wing of the party. Dada Olusegun is that aspirant ready to lead and as thorough driven member, his antecedents and loyalty speaks high volume of his character and passion

“We believe his emergence will promote youth inclusion, unity and progress of the APC.

“There’s no doubt that the youth represent the second largest demography after the women in our great party, it then becomes imperative to make our stance known on the Youth leadership quest of the largest ruling political party in Africa,” ElKanawi said.

