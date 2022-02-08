Stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress, APC, have thrown their weights behind the candidature of Senator Muhammad Musa, saying he would lead the party to a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

Coordinator of the stakeholders, Mr Umar Kumo, said talks and mobilisation of delegates and influential party bigwigs were already ongoing to rally support for the Niger East senator to emerge as the next elected National Chairman of APC.

Kumo said: “To avoid repeating such a costly mistake that may rob us the chance to maintain our supremacy at the centre, there is a need to have a National Chairman devoid of any known controversy and scandal.

“We must have a National leader who commands respect from all regions of Nigeria and can take instant decisions on urgent issues affecting affairs of the party.

“It is our conviction that one individual among other contenders who could do this for our great party is no other person than senator Musa.

“Now that he has accepted and yielded our calls to stand election as our National Chairman by his declaration in Minna over the week, our job of rallying supports to actualize this goal will be made easy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria