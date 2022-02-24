By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

LAGOS — With the zoning of the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the North, leaders and stakeholders of the party are locked in high-wire consultations, and horse-trading over which of the three northernn zones should pick the top seat.

The 12 men jostling for the seat are spread across the three zones but more are from North-Central. Currently, most of the party stakeholders are in favour of the North-Central producing the next chairman of the ruling party. Already, a zoning list, which ceded the chairmanship to the North-Central emerged last night.

However, Vanguard gathered that some governors, ministers and members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC are against the national chairmanship going to the North-Central.

Rather, they want the North-West to produce the chairman.

‘Those against convention are not giving up’

One of the APC governors told Vanguard, yesterday: “The APC chairmanship is a serious issue in our party. If we don’t get it right, it will affect us in the 2023 elections. Those who did not want us to conduct the National Convention are not giving up. Now, they want to control who becomes the national chairman. They want the national chairman to come from the North-West instead of North-Central. They are targeting somebody in Jigawa, who is close to President Muhammadu Buhari’s most trusted minister, and an aide in the Presidential Villa.”

Meanwhile, according to a zoning list, some party leaders were pushing, yesterday, the North-Central has the National Chairman; South-West has National Secretary; South-East, Deputy National Chairman South); South-South, National Publicity Secretary; North-East,Deputy National Chairman (North) and national Auditor; and North-West,National Legal Advisor and National Organising Secretary.

Below is the full list of the zoning arrangement.

South-South:

(Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States)

1. National Vice Chairman (SS)

2. National Publicity Secretary

3. National Women Leader

4. Deputy National Treasurer

5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

South-West:

(Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States)

1. National Secretary

2. National Vice Chairman (South-West)

3. National Youth Leader

4. Deputy National Auditor

5. Zonal Secretary

6. Zonal Youth Leader

7. Zonal Organizing Secretary

8. Zonal Women Leader

9. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

South-East:

(Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo States)

1. Deputy National Chairman (S)

2. National Vice Chairman (SE)

3. National Treasurer

4. National Welfare Secretary

5. Deputy National Organizing Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-East:

(Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States)

1. Deputy National Chairman (N)

2. National Auditor

3. National Vice Chairman (NW)

4. Deputy National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Women Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-Central:

(Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau States)

1. National Chairman

2. National Vice Chairman (NC)

3. Deputy National Secretary

4. Deputy National Legal Adviser

5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-West:

(Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States)

1. National Vice Chairman (NW)

2. National Legal Adviser

3. National Organizing Secretary

4. National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Youth Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability – PWD) Leader

