...as parliament begins voting on 68 items Tuesday

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Some members of the House of Representatives have said that the proposed immunity clause for the presiding officers of the National Assembly will be thoroughly debated.

The debate comes on the heels of the constitutional amendments exercise.

The presiding officers included the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and their deputies.

It will be recalled that the special joint ad-hoc committee of the Senate and the House on the amendments co-chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and the House Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase had okayed the two items among several others numbering 68 to be included in the constitution.

The report was laid last week and the House slated Tuesday, March 1st and Wednesday, March 2nd for the voting on the items by the 360 members.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard on Sunday ahead of the commencement of the voting on Tuesday, the House Spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu said that the parliament will only do what the people wanted.

“We will debate it during the consideration and what the people want will be considered during the committee of the whole on Tuesday”, he said simply.

Similarly, the member representing Nnewi/Ekwusigo federal constituency of Anambra State, Hon. Chris Azubogu also told Vanguard that he was for the pension proposal.

According to him, if the members of the executive and judicial arms enjoyed pension, it would not be bad for the legislature also.

He said it would ultimately help the presiding officers to focus and not compromise on the task given to them.

He however said that it should be premised on some conditions so that anyone found wanting will lose the privileges.

“I will tell you the truth. If judges are on pension if truly people in the executive have a pension, why not the presiding officers? But it should be conditional. There are certain things the person should not do for you to deserve. I believe in it so that the person can do the job with every sacrifice without compromise.

“But if you are found wanting, it makes you lose all the privileges. Those things are not very expensive. Pensions are not too expensive. It’s just like our salary. Pension is a percentage of your basic salary. I want us to look at it critically. It is because of the institution that people can make sacrifices. Yes, I am for it on Tuesday but the computation is what matters. It’s very important”, he said.

Meanwhile, among other issues approved by the special ad-hoc committee to be voted on included the proposal requiring the President or Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within thirty days of taking the Oath of Office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly; proposal to establish the Office of the Attorney–General of the Federation and of the State separate from the Office of the Minister of Justice or Commissioners for Justice of the state in order to make the Offices Attorneys–General Independent and Insulated from Partisanship; to empower the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly Powers to summon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governors of States to answer Questions on issues on which the National and State Houses of Assembly have the Power to make Law; and for Related Matters”, and to provide for the financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; and for Related Matters”.

Others were proposal to compel persons to obey or comply with Legislative Summons; and for Related Matters”, to Specify the period within which the President or the Governor of State shall present the Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly or House of Assembly; and for Related Matters”, to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly in the Membership of the National Security Council; and for Related Matters”, to stablish the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federal Government separate from the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federation; and for Related Matters”, to provide for a State of the Nation and State of the State Address by the President and Governor; and for Related Matters”, to Include Former Heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State; and for Related Matters”, to provide for the Termination of Tenure of Certain Elected Officials on Account of a Change of Political Party; and for Related Matters”,to provide for Independent Candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils Elections; and for Related Matters”, to provide for Diaspora Voting; and for Related Matters”, to provide for the Office of the Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory Administration Abuja; and for Related Matters”, and proposal to provide Reserved Quota for Women; and for Related Matters”.

