The President of Itsekiri Development Congress, IDC, a political pressure group and ex-regent of Warri Kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Omotsho Okotie-Eboh has hailed the National Assembly for the inclusion of independent candidacy in the constitution amendment.

Speaking with newsmen in Warri, Delta State, the ex-regent and the son of first republic politician and federal minister of finance, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, Prince Okotie-Eboh said that power spread can be better achieved by the Parliamentary system of government rather than the Presidential system of government, which according to him is money wasting, saying under parliamentary leadership the minority voices are heard.

He said that independent candidates should be encouraged right from the grassroot to the national level, imploring electorate to shun money bags in our politics.

“There are qualified Nigerians who are capable of moving the nation forward if given the opportunity to rule the country, but they may not have the resources like money bag politicians to realise their dreams for the country and even as Councillors, chairmen and Governors and we can change the situation for good when independent candidates are given political space to actively participate in politics”, he said.

He also said that; “Some Nigerians who are not well educated have taken over the political space as a result of their money with nothing to offer the nation and the people and the participation of independent candidates will bring the needed change in the country. I am in full support of independent candidates, they should be given space in our political system. We should be able to do away with money bag politicians who are ready to buy delegates over. Delegates election is retarding the progress of our country and this is why the President should go ahead and sign the electoral amendment bill into law now”.

According to him; “The electoral amendment bill will allow for the full participation of independent candidates in the 2023 general elections. I’m in support of independent candidates. Delegates election is too expensive for our democratic system and I am imploring the President to go ahead and sign the electoral amendment bill into law”.