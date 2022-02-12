By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The announcement of siting of a branch of Nigeria Law School in Ekiti State has created confusion in the state, as two communities continue to lay claim to the proposed institution.

The development created apprehension between the two towns, Ilawe and Ifaki-Ekiti, mentioned as host communities.

The traditional rulers of the two communities, Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Ajibade Alabi and the Olufaki, Oba Adeoya are currently at dagger drawn as the two monarchs were laying claim to hosting right despite that the passed bill was awaiting presidential assent.

The Senate, had on Tuesday passed a bill for the establishment of six more branches of the Law School across the six Geo-political zones of the country, with that of the Southwest approved to be sited in Ekiti.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had announced Ifaki Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area of the state as the host community for the branch approved for Ekiti.

But at a press conference later addressed by the sponsor of the bill and Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, he was said to have countered the earlier pronouncement and announced Ilawe Ekiti, in Ekiti Southwest as the host town for the Law School.

Reacting through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media to Alawe of Ilawẹ-Ekiti, Bummi Ajibade, Oba Alabi, urged members of the public to disregard the earlier fake news that the campus was for another town rather than Ilawe.

Oba Alabi stated that he appeared before the Senate Committee on legal Education in Abuja in November 2021 and spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers of the six geo political zones where the six proposed law schools would be sited.

According to the statement, “I on behalf of the entire people of Ilawe Ekiti commend the distinguished members of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for approving the siting of the campus of the Nigerian law school meant for the South West geo political zone, in Ilawe Ekiti.

The Alawe specifically commended the leadership of the Senate led by Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Education headed by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele as well as the sponsor of the motion, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

But the Olufaki of Ifaki Ekiti, Oba Adegbenro Falore, said they received with gratitude the news of the passage of the bill establishing a Campus of the Nigerian Law School at Ifaki Ekiti, appreciating the 9th Senate of the National Assembly for this enviable feat.

“Your Excellency, we equally appreciate the sponsor of the Bill, Senator Smart Adeyemi for the courage and objectivity in his presentation on the floor of the Senate.

“Our Appreciation also goes to the chairman and members of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matter for their efforts aimed at making the Bill see the light of the day. We assure you all that your names shall be written in gold in the annals of Ifaki Ekiti history.

“Your Excellency, we are seizing this medium to draw the attention of your esteemed office to the misrepresentation of the passage of the Bill particularly the location of the Campus by a section of the media. It is worthy of note that Ifaki Ekiti is contained in the Bill at the first reading as well as at the passage of the Bill in the hallowed chamber of the Senate”.

Meanwhile, the development has begin to creat panic in Ekiti State as relevant Stakeholders including government has refused to make comment on the matter.

