Imo State’s biggest traditional festival, the Ikeji festival of Arondizuogu, may not hold this year over alleged breach of contract between the organizers, the Arondiuzogu Patriotic Union (APU) and a marketing company, Elveden Resource Nigeria.

Elveden has threatened to drag APU to court and stop the festival over alleged breach of contract by the APU. The company said it had on December 29, 2019, entered into a consultancy service agreement with APU for the marketing, branding and repackaging of the Ikeji festival for a period of four year, from 2019 to 2023.

According to the Creative Director of the company, Mr. Ikenna Anene, having entered into the agreement, Elveden had spent so much in marketing, promotion and publicity of the festival, first in 2020. However, the Federal government’s suspension of inter-state travels and all gathering as a result of the COVID 19, forced the festival to postpone in 2020. He said in 2021, however, with a new APUexecutive in place, without having any form of discussion with the company, the new exco decided to jettison the contract APU entered with Elveden Resources Nigeria.

Anene said: “Why we are resorting to the law court is that they have not agreed to come to the table and discuss with us. After the agreement was signed with APU, we have spent so much money on the Ikeji project. So, if they do not want to discuss with us to resolve whatever issues that are there…It is not a must that we must be the ones that will handle the festival, they can reimburse us the money we have spent on the project and let us go our way.

Asked if the new APU leadership had acknowledged the contract agreement, he said: “Of course there was a document that was signed. They have acknowledged that but what they are saying was that they were not comfortable with the agreement signed by the former exco of APU. They acknowledge the agreement but were not ready to enter into negotiation with us. They should pay us off for what we have expended and we will go away.

“ We started engaging them even in 2021, before the 2021 Ikeji festival. We didn’t want to come out to say anything. We wanted to show them that we were ready to negotiate, but their going ahead to hold the 2021 Ikeji festival was a clear violation of the agreement we entered with them. So, that is why we decided to take this action of stopping the 2022 edition. So, if they don’t come to the table to negotiate, we will go to court for the agreement to stand. This might also include asking that the festival be suspended until these matters are resolved.”

Mazi Chinedu Okpareke, the Secretary of APU, has this to say about the threat by the marketing company: “Yes indeed, there is an issue. We are trying to get information from the former administration with some anomalies. I’m sure you’re a Nigerian. I’m sure you know how things may be done. I am not trying to be categorical, but we sort some explanations from the former administration we took over from. There are some things we inherited…, just discrepancies. So, have done some background investigations and we have made some comments. We have directed it to the first people asking them to come and give us answers to the questions that we have. But that is not forthcoming, so what we have done… Arondizuogu is a community, the Ikeji festival is a heritage. it is a gazetted festival by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

It started before all of us alive in Nigeria, all of us. It is not something that is a normal commercial transaction. This is a cultural event. Do your research, find out about Ikeji festival. So, when I hear that somebody is trying to go to court to stop Ikeji festival, I find that very insulting to our culture, insulting to the tradition. That is just what I can just tell you.

“APU was founded in 1932. APU is even older than independent Nigeria. Ikeji started before the slave trade. So, you can just understand what we are talking about. When I hear that a company wants to go to court to stop Ikeji, I find that very laughable.”