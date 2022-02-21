After touring the world for almost three decades, entertaining millions of people from different races with rib-cracking jokes, widely traveled and celebrated comedian, Amb Francis Agoda, popularly known as “I Go Dye” has announced his signature comedy show tagged “ I Go Dye Standing… More than a Legend” set to hold on April 17, 2022, Easter Sunday.

The event, which is presented by Seaside Entertainment Company in collaboration with Ojeki Integrated Services, holds at Crown Heights Event Centre, Country Home Road, G.R.A Benin City.

Consequently, the show will also be taking place in Lagos, Portharcourt, Abuja and Delta State before making a tour of the United Kingdom, U.S.A, Canada and Europe.

“It will be a fun-filled experienced with hilarious moments and breath-taking performances,” I Go Dye enthused.

I Go Dye who has in his previous events never failed in featuring top entertainers in music and comedy says this is mother of all.

In his first show held in 2009 in Benin for instance, I Go Dye singlehandedly featured the entire Mo Hits crew including D’Banj, Wande Coal, D Prince, Ikechuku MI and others while he also sold out the 02 Arena in London to mark his 20 years on stage in 2015.

The visionary comedian and social crusader has over the years made meaningful impacts right from childhood but his forte is comedy which has taken him around the world, not only making people laugh but impacting the world with his social crusades for good governance.