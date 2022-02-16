Collaboration between Nollywood and the South African movie industry is a goldmine waiting to be exploited, filmmaker Durotimi Daniel Aruwa has said.

Daniel, with over forty Nollywood movies to his credit, said that both countries have a thriving film and media industry, with Nigeria having an upper hand, adding that collaborations will not only generate more revenue but it will also strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Durotimi Daniel Aruwa, a filmmaker specializes in post-production, producing, and directing.

With almost 20 years of experience, he has worked on over forty cinema and local films production in Nigeria. Some of his Netflix productions include Crazy, Lovely, Cool (Series), and Brother Jekwu.

While analysing the inherent opportunities, the Thespian said, “Nigeria is currently one of the three major film producers in the world. The other two are US and India. The Nigerian film industry is the biggest in Africa in terms of the numbers of films produced annually, revenue generated, and popularity.

“South Africa also produces high-quality television and film content. It has a thriving audio-visual, advertising, and corporate video sub-sector with a bourgeoning talent. Between 2019 and 2020, the industry contributed R7. 2-billion to the economy and sustained 31,444 jobs.

“South Africa has a lot of amazing locations for film production especially Durban, Cape Town, and Gauteng. The crew members are also very well trained.

“Also, Nollywood already has a growing audience in South Africa. Several South Africans watch Nollywood films and are very familiar with Nollywood stars. I remember a popular South African music star telling me how his mum watches Nigerian films almost every day. Several Nigerians who are Nollywood lovers also reside in South Africa. Therefore, the market is already there,” Daniel, who specialises in post-production, producing, and directing with almost 20 years of experience, said.

Continuing, the filmmaker said that South African music is getting a lot of recognition in Nigeria. “Almost all Nigerian A list artists have a song or two with the Amapiano feel. It’s high time Nigeria also had a feel of what South Africa has to offer in terms of films, movies, and storytelling.

“It might cost a little more to produce a film in South Africa as most crew members charge per hour, but the benefits outweigh the cost. So, whether it’s a cinema production or films for local television and online streaming, a collaboration between Nollywood and the South African movie industry is a goldmine waiting to be exploited. It will expose both countries’ cultures and help boost tourism,” he said.

The filmmaker will be shooting his debut film in South Africa in March 2022. The film will feature Nigerian and South African top stars.