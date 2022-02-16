Codix Pharma Limited, a fast-growing pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, has unveiled a new head office complex in Ilupeju Lagos, as part of efforts towards complementing the efforts of Government in the health sector.

Launched in line with its expansion strategy in Nigeria, the event had in attendance the Honorable Minister of State for Health, Senator (Dr.) Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health – Prof. Akin Abayomi represented by Dr. Atinuke Onayiga, Pastor Dr. Ibukun Awosika, former chairman of First Bank Nigeria and Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo Kingdom, among others.

Speaking during the launch, the Managing Director of Codix Group, Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi, stated, “We believe that establishing this new facility is a step in the right direction, which will enable us better serve the nation. The new facility is proof of our commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria and we are thrilled to be making this milestone expansion at a time like this.

“The facility also allows us to make meaningful and impactful partnerships with the government and our other stakeholders to transform the health sector in Nigeria”. He said.

Commenting on the contributions of Codix Pharma in the healthcare sector, Minister of State for Health, Senator (Dr.) Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora said, I must sincerely commend Codix’s for the huge contribution constantly made towards improving the health sector, This include the provision of innovative diagnostics and therapeutics devices, it also captures the company’s donation of diagnostic test kits during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria”.

Since its launch in 2005, Codix has now expanded into other West African Countries including Ghana, Liberia and Sierra-Leone. The company has also metamorphosed into the Codix Group through the phased establishment of subsidiary companies, such as Codix Wellness Limited and Codix Pharma (UK) Limited with plans in the offing to expand into indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing and Research & Development in Nigeria.

As a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical company expanding to other parts of the world, the impact of the new facility on healthcare delivery in Nigeria would establish Codix as a force for good and partner for progress in the healthcare industry.