*Bumps into facts showing Kyari’s estates in Lagos, Abuja

*PSC suspends two Kyari’s men, directs IGP to suspend 2 Inspectors

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor, & Kingsley Omonobi

INDICATIONS emerged, yesterday, that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has filed an application in court for the extension of the detention of embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and four other suspects involved in the 25-kilogramme cocaine deal.

Sources said the Agency’s officers are currently investigating assets he claimed to own in a video that has gone viral. The source said Kyari was the equivalent of El Chapo, in reference to a Mexican drug lord currently on trial in the USA.

Kyari confessed to owning magnificent estates

The sources at the agency intimated Vanguard that Abba Kyari confessed to the ownership of the choice estates in Lekki, Victoria Island, Lagos, Gussappe and Highbrow Asokoro in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The sources further said NDLEA operatives gave him an asset verification form to fill and are currently trying to verify the properties he mentioned in the confession video that has gone viral.

Forensic analysis

This is just as sources said they are also carrying out forensic analysis of the exhibits recovered from the suspects and other accomplices with a view to arresting all the suspects involved in the deal.

Furthermore, it was learned that the agency has beefed up security in and around their headquarters at Gambia, Area11, Garki, Abuja following fears that attempts may be made to free Abba Kyari and other police officers allegedly involved in the drug deal.

This development, according to sources, came as a result of privileged information made available to top officials of the agency that adequate care and security measures must be taken to ensure that Kyari and other outside forces do not spring the suspects from detention.

Security beef-up

Vanguard learned that since 3.30 pm yesterday, no visitor was allowed into the premises of the Agency based on stern directives given by their boss, General Buba Marwa, that he would not like to hear that the suspects escaped.

One of the sources told Vanguard that no stone will be left unturned in this drug case, especially, as tongues have started wagging that NDLEA was simply out to undo the police by parading only Police officials involved in the drug deal. “They know that it is not true.

Our boss had since started a cleansing exercise by sanitizing the agency from head to toe. That is exactly what played out leading to the exposure of the dirty deal initiated by Abba Kyari. If not, the deal would have been swept under the carpet while suspects will go their ways. So, this time around, we will not allow anybody to smear our hard-earned image.

PSC suspends two Abba Kyari’s men, directs IGP to suspend 2 Inspectors

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission has officially suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices with effect from Monday, February 14, 2022.

The two Police Officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The Commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, dated February 16, 2022, and signed by Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Commissioner 1 in the PSC for the Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

The Commission in the letter titled “Re- Investigation into a seizure and Transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau” stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the Commission has approved the suspension of the officers “until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them.”

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to “note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who, prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations.”

The Inspector-General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru, who is currently at large, whenever his arrest is effected to enable it to take necessary action”, a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of PSC said.

“The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission is in receipt of a copy of IGP’s letter on the subject matter with Reference number CB: 4099/FHQ/ABJ/Vol16/151 dated 14th February 2022 and addressed to Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa rtd, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,” he said.

