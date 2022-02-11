Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, an umbrella body of youth groups in the South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt regions has cautioned against any plot to assassinate Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state saying the plan would come with dire consequences.

The coalition in a reaction, Thursday, to a recent statement by the Governor that several attempts had been made on his life for his forthright stance on issues, urged those behind the plot to jettison it in the interest of the country.

The statement was jointly signed by the President General, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem; President, Benue Youth Forum/Coodinator Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator, South West Forum of South West Youth Leaders Forum, Shittu Waheed and the President, South South Youth Forum, Tito Zuokumor.

Part of the statement read, “We watched with dismay attempts made by enemies of humanity and our democratic ethos to assassinate a soldier of truth and justice for his forthrightness and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of his people.

“Sadly, it is so unfortunate that those who swore the oath to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians are the ones fully backing the assassination of a man of good conscience and purpose for saying no to the barbaric and wicked killings of his people.

“It is very disheartening that in a supposed democratic setting where government is anchored on truth, freedom of speech and expression those who speak truth to power which is a norm in a democratic setting are targets for assassination.

“The proponents of the plot should know that no tribe goes to sleep when its political leaders are killed or assassinated. To mark Governor Ortom for assassination is an invitation to anarchy which will tear the country apart. We should learn from history and be wise.

“The hoodlums and their sponsors who have marked Benue state for extinction should steer clear of the state. They should remove the hand of a monkey from soup before it turns to the hand of a human being, as the saying goes.”

While lamenting the failure of security agencies to arrest and prosecute the masterminds of the attack on the Governor in his farm early last year, the COSMBYLA leadership reiterated that “we are solidly with Governor Ortom because he is a defender of the people who has given a voice to the voiceless.

“We therefore urge him to stand firm in his belief, conviction, forthrightness and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of his people bearing in mind that only the truth shall prevail over lies and deceit. The youths of the Southern and Middle Belt regions are solidly behind him,” the statement added.