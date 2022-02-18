By Gabriel Olawale

Coal City Film Festival has restated its commitment towards promoting creative potentials of Enugu and South East Nigeria through films.

Speaking ahead of the second edition of the festival slated for 24th to 26th of March 2022 in Enugu, Founder and Executive Director of Coal City Film Festival, Uche Agbo said that the idea behind the initiative was to shore up the fortunes of the socio-economic and creative potentials of Enugu and South East Nigeria through film.

“We are back for the second year running for the Coal City Film Festival 2022. The theme of this year’s edition is the Glocalization of Africa Cinema. Like the 2021 edition, the 2022 Festival will feature beginners classes for actors, classes for film makers and scriptwriters, master classes, panel discussions, film screenings, city tours and award gala night.

“New additions to this year’s edition are the inclusion of palm wine and bush meat round table and the Coal City Film Festival Hall of Fame among others. Attendance at the Festival as usual will be by registration which grants participants free unlimited access to the above mentioned activities, registration remains open till the festival ends via our online website.

Corroborating his views, Director of Communications, Coal City Film Festival 2022, Sammy Adrian Ajufo said that 50 films were carefully selected by jury team headed by the indefectible, multi-award winning Nigerian filmmaker, Obi Emelonye currently based in United Kingdom. Other members of the jury include: Professor Dr. Mohan Das (India), Tiffany Thomas (USA), Leonard Amanya (Uganda), Emem Isong (Nigeria), John Henry Richardson (USA), Judith Audu (Nigeria).

“Please join us as we continue to this new culture of annually celebrating the business of film and cinematography at the Coal City Film Festival; the prime convergence of practitioners, regulators and enthusiasts right here in Enugu State.”