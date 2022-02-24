*** Say any Government that fails to protect lives of the people is not a government

*** Say this is the right time to put pressure on the Government on the release of the Girls

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has taken a swipe at the Federal Government on its silence over the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls who have been held captive since 2014 by members of Boko Haram.

Speaking yesterday at his Asokoro residence, Abuja when parents of the Chibok girls visited him to appreciate the Elderstatesman for his continued demand for their rescue, Chief Clark who described the ugly incident as sad and unfortunate, said that any government that fails to carry out its Constitutional responsibility of providing welfare for the people as well as protect the lives of the people should not be seen as a government.

Also present at the residence of Chief Clark was the former Federal Commissioner for Information and Culture during General Yakubu Gowon’s Administration, General Ibrahim Bata Malgwi Haruna, retd who corroborated the South-South leader, described the continued silence on the girls as saddening and most unfortunate.

General Haruna who was Chief Clark’s immediate successor in that administration, said that the government has failed in its responsibility against the backdrop that the issue of insecurity is growing more each day and defining the sense of reasoning, adding that any government that fails to ensure the unity of the country cannot enthrone good governance.

Speaking further, Clark who is the Leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, reflected on the sad incident, lamented that it doesn’t augur well for the country and the future of the country, just as he lamented that the Bring Back Our Girls campaign which was tough in agitation for the girls’ rescue during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration has since gone cold under the current administration.

Clark, who expressed concern over the inability of the Army to sweep the Sambisa forest and rescue the girls then, stressed that those responsible for the act only designed that to embarrass the Jonathan administration.

He said, “The question I now asked was where did they take them to, even if it’s Sambisa forest. Why can’t the army go into the forest; every part of it, who are they afraid of? Let’s pray to God that one day God will answer our prayers.

What bothers me is the way or manner nobody is talking. The bring back our girls were sound during Jonathan time, they used them and later they found out they are embarrassing them also.

“They thought that carrying those girls away was a way of embarrassing Jonathan Government. How they managed to get more vehicles to take them away, how many hours, these are things the Government should investigate to find out because we are talking about over a hundred school girls.

“When an American man was kidnapped here in Nigeria, the American came all the way from America and released this man from where he was kept. One hundred girls were missing and we are not able to capture one. We don’t know where they are?

“When I heard soldiers chased them and they ran inside Sambisa forest, why can’t you follow them? So I don’t know who is deceiving who in this country. Jonathan at the time said there are Boko Haram people in his government.”

Speaking further, Gen Haruna who decried the sad incident, said that the issue “must be kept on the front burner”

Haruna who commended the parents for doing their best and urged them to continue to hope, pray and work towards the children’s return, said, “We shall continue to ensure that the issue does not disappear from the consciousness of the people.”

Speaking earlier, Dr. Alan Manasseh, Director of Media and Communications Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA), who led the delegation said 24 parents of the abducted Chibok girls have died because of the trauma.

He explained that they decided to visit Chief Clark because he has kept the issue of the Chibok girls on the front burner.

Manasseh who was accompanied by the Women Leader (Mothers) Mrs. Yana Galang, said the “Silence has become too long” adding that they decided “to visit opinion leaders and cry more for the rescue of the girls.”

Manasseh who noted that the parents were yet to get closure over the matter, adding that the government has repeatedly time them to be hopeful with nothing to show, said, “They feel that visiting you to appreciate your efforts on calling for the girls’ release.”