The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Delta has lamented the rising cost of house rents in major cities of Delta and called on the government to take steps to address the problem.

The Delta Coordinator of Civil Society Coalition, Mr Okezie Odughala, made the call at a news conference on Saturday in Asaba.

Odughala said, “the cost of rent in Delta is astronomical and we are calling for government’s intervention by enacting a new law to regulate the housing industry to be people friendly.“We should model the Lagos state new strategy on rents.”

Odughala also warned politicians to desist from overheating the polity ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said that in the transitional period, CSOs would demand the manifestos of the current political actors, with a view to holding them accountable to their social contracts.

“As we enter a transitional period in political development of our country and as a community of citizens, we will not go back to sleep. We will demand for their manifestos to use as a weapon to track them,” he said.

On the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Odughala demanded that the outcome of the audit be made public in order to ensure the culprits are prosecuted.

He also urged development commissions in the region like the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), the BRACE Commission and NDDC to improve their performance for the development of the state and Niger Delta region.

The CSO coordinator commended the Federal Government for retaining the current petroleum subsidy regime and urged the administration to address the rising inflation in prices of basic foodstuff as well as the challenges of epileptic power supply across the country.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria