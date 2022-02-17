By Emmanuel Elebeke

Italy based global service provider, Sparkle, has been selected by Ciudad, one of Africa’s Telecommunications companies to raise internet speed in Nigeria with a 10Gbps port connection.

Operating as OneData Nigeria, Ciudad is operating an alternative, Internet Service Provider with subscribers and market presence in 6 cities in Nigeria.

It plans to enter in the top 10 broadband service providers in the country.

By connecting through the local PoP in Lagos with Sparkle’s global IP Transit backbone Seaone, the first Tier-1 International backbone in Africa, Ciudad will gain low latency and high-speed access to the Global Internet.

Commenting on the deal, Divisional Head wholesale and Enterprise business of Ciudad Infrastructure Limited, Kehinde Alphonso,s said: “Partnering with Sparkle enables us to get in country high-speed access to global and regional contents, and thus improve the navigation experience of our customers and raising the current speed of 1Gbps known in the country by a whopping 900%.

The new partnership with Sparkle Tier1 operator is a consistently positive signal to our customers and communities.

“Thanks to our years of experience as an internet service provider, existing networks and capacity are being expanded and consolidated, more internet speed and capacity are being made available, and new households are being opened up.

“It is our declared goal to provide stable and high-speed internet connectivityto the residential Nigerian customers through our FTTH infrastructure and enterprise customers in order to further expand our role as one of the leading broadband providers.”

For our customers, this means that they can rely on a very fast, stable fibre-optic cable internet and have access to internet contents at very competitive rates in the industry.”

With a local presence in Lagos and a plan to extend coverage in Nigeria and in the Africa continent, Sparkle sets to become a partner for Nigerian and African network providers, ISPs, OTT’s, Content and Application Providers seeking for low latency and top performing connectivity.

Ciudad Infrastructure Limited provides internet broadband services and ICT solutions to organizations, businesses and individuals.

It enables them to have seamless integration with cutting-edge infrastructure and devices for all strata of the society or community.”

Sparkle is a leading global service provider offering a full range of ICT solutions, global connectivity, services and capabilities designed to meet the fast-changing needs of Enterprises, Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers as well as of Fixed and Mobile operators.