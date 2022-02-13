The easy thrum of musical instruments and the moment when the words join in to complete a song are pretty ethereal. Music is one of man’s greatest inventions and a universal language interpreted by hearts and souls.

Christopher Louray Mandujan, popularly known as Centric, believes music has made him what he is today and allowed him to view the world in a much better light.

Christopher Louray Mandujan is an award-winning music composer and record producer. He is also half of the hip-hop duo Grand Opus. A major chunk of Centric’s life has been dominated by his passion for music. His distinctive style of music has made him a recognizable artist and record producer.

Constructing instrumentals for various underground hip-hop acts gave Centric the stage to grow. He has since produced music for Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists. His background has also seen him work with television and film networks such as VH1, MTV, OWN, BET, and NFL for audio enhancement.

Centric states that music encourages people to speak their truth and let their hidden feelings surface. Music has been a conduit for addressing many real-life issues, ranging from poverty and crime to opportunity and violence. Centric has focused his music on telling the truth and drawing attention to issues that people need to know.

In 2020, Grand Opus released their third studio album called The Season, which did very well. Centric followed that up with the release of ‘Sunday Drive’ and ‘Vibes.’ Fans of his music like that he doesn’t limit himself to one genre. Centric is currently working on his first jazz/soul LP titled ‘Love Received.’

Speaking the truth through music is much easier, believes Christopher Louray Mandujan. You use the exact words you would in a conversation, but somehow people are more receptive to the truth when served through music.