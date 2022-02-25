By Emmanuel Okogba

Brentford coach, Thomas Frank has confirmed that Christian Eriksen will feature in this weekend’s game against Newcastle.

It will be the first time Eriksen features in a top competitive football game eight months after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The Dane joined the Bees for a six months deal and will hope to get his career back on track against Newcastle, although it was not stated if he will start the game or be a substitute.

“He [Eriksen] will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family”, Frank said in a pre-game conference.

Quizzed if he will start or come off the bench, Frank said, “I have to leave it on a bit of a cliffhanger!”

"@ChrisEriksen8 will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family" 🙏



Eriksen who was with Serie A Champions, Inter Milan before the incident had his contract mutually terminated because the league wouldn’t allow a player use an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator).

Brentford sits 14th on the Premier League and will rely on Eriksen’s experience in the league with Tottenham.

