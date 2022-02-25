Christian Eriksen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Brentford coach, Thomas Frank has confirmed that Christian Eriksen will feature in this weekend’s game against Newcastle.

It will be the first time Eriksen features in a top competitive football game eight months after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The Dane joined the Bees for a six months deal and will hope to get his career back on track against Newcastle, although it was not stated if he will start the game or be a substitute.

ALSO READ: UEFA strips Russia of hosting right, move Champions League final to France

“He [Eriksen] will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family”, Frank said in a pre-game conference.

Quizzed if he will start or come off the bench, Frank said, “I have to leave it on a bit of a cliffhanger!”

Eriksen who was with Serie A Champions, Inter Milan before the incident had his contract mutually terminated because the league wouldn’t allow a player use an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator).

Brentford sits 14th on the Premier League and will rely on Eriksen’s experience in the league with Tottenham.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.