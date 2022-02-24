China opposes any act of inciting war and has taken a responsible attitude from the very beginning to persuade all parties not to escalate tensions and incite war, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news conference in response to queries on the Ukraine issue.

She said that the United States had sent at least 1.5 billion dollars’ worth of more than 1,000 tonnes of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

“At that time, if all the parties had promoted peace talks, reviewed the historical context of the Ukraine issue, respected, and accommodated each other’s security concerns, and resolved the issue in a reasonable, proper way for a soft landing of the situation, what would be happening now?” Hua asked.

The culprit of the tensions should now consider how to put out the fire as soon as possible with concrete actions, instead of blaming others, she said.

Reuters

Vanguard News Nigeria