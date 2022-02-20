.

By Kennedy Mbele

Renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has narrated shocking events that unfolded at the church where her mother’s funeral thanksgiving mass was held in Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In an emotional interview with TVC, the award-winning writer said she was verbally attacked by her hometown parish priest at the funeral mass of her mother, the late Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie, held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Abba.

According to her, on that fateful Sunday, she was seated at the front pew of the church with her grieving family, who were unknowingly about to undergo a harrowing ordeal.

The parish priest who she identified as Rev Fr Christopher Eze started speaking about her in a disparaging and hostile manner.

She added that the content of his statements left her and her family completely taken aback. “It was just really shocking,” she said.

Explaining the incident further, she added: “I have never been afraid of criticism. Nobody enjoys criticism of course. So if this priest had written something to criticise me or even shouted at me at any other venue but the holy mass at my mother’s funeral, it would have been okay. I really would not have minded.”

Died

Her family found it very upsetting that the event took place at the same church where her mother, a devout Catholic, had gone to mass a day before she died.

Chimamanda stated that she thought that she needed to address what the priest had said, so she asked for the microphone to speak, but waited for some time before the priest allowed it.

The celebrated writer said she wanted to be very respectful, despite the situation.

She explained to the congregation that the priest had misrepresented her and that her point was not about not wanting to support the Church.

Her point was that poor villagers who could barely feed themselves should not be pressured and ambushed into donating the little they had, “particularly in a church where there are people who can afford it.’’

”It’s not about me,” she clarified.

Continuing, she said it was even more upsetting for her family because they felt their mother deserved better, adding that she never did anything to the priest.

Her mother, she explained, was extremely devout and donated to the church.

According to Chimamanda, her mother was nice to the priest.

She pointed out that despite her mum’s niceness, the same priest, “did not think that my mother deserved the basic respect and courtesy of having a funeral that would not turn into a raucous market.”

Respect

After she spoke, two prominent men from her hometown, including a senior government official, were said to have asked to speak. They were quoted to have said to the priest: “This is wrong. We are here to mourn her mother”

However, despite their intervention, the priest, she said took the microphone and continued to speak in the same manner, saying “Chimamanda should not be saying anything.” .

At this point, she said the regular village parishioners in the church got upset, shouting “Father, it is enough” – still, the priest would not stop.

Speaking further, she said despite all the calls for the priest to cease and continue with the funeral mass, he refused.

This, she said made her family, friends and guests leave the church.

“So that’s how my mother’s funeral thanksgiving mass ended,” Chimamanda recounted with tears welling up in her eyes.

The priest was said to have continued with additional verbal attacks, even after they had left. She stated that there were other things she could have said about the priest when she spoke at the church, but decided not to, out of respect for the forum.

Chimamanda revealed that their experience with the cleric after their father passed on in 2020 wasn’t palatable either.

According to her, “when I gave money to the church for the Bazaar, because I knew he always wants cash, I made sure to go and get cash because if you write a cheque or want to do a bank transfer, he doesn’t want that, he wants the cash”.

Emotional

With this issue lingering since May 2021, Chimamanda said she and her siblings have had to deal with the emotional toll it has taken on them.

She said: “One of the reasons I want to talk about this publicly is I don’t want what happened to us to happen to any other person. I don’t want that for anybody.

“Nobody has faced any consequence. We have not received an apology. The wrong that we suffered has not been righted so how much worse would it be for the people who do not have the platform that I have?”

Chimamanda emphasised that she was not making a blanket condemnation of the Catholic Church, contrary to the misrepresentation. She added that she has a lot of respect for many in the Church hierarchy and other priests.

The renowned author said the issue has made the grieving process more difficult.

“I cannot help but think of one of the beatitudes, ‘Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. We were not comforted and the priest failed. He failed terribly at his duty. Instead of comforting us, he increased our pain. I should be allowed to mourn my mother in peace but I haven’t been able. Because of what this man did, I haven’t been able to because this man has not faced any consequences for his action. It kills my spirit that this happened at my mother’s funeral.”

Efforts to reach the priest proved abortive as calls to his phone yielded no result.

On August 30, 2021, she had petitioned the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, over the matter.

In the petition titled: Formal Complaint About Rev Fr Christopher Ezeh, Parish Priest of St Pauls, Abba, the literary icon narrated how Fr. Ezeh talked in disparaging terms about her.

According to her, the clergyman referred to an interview she granted months before wherein she said that the Catholic Church had become too focused on collecting money.

Vanguard News Nigeria