By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the South , Alhaji Musa Saidu , has said Chieftaincy titles given to politicians do not amount to political endorsement.

Saidu said the Chieftaincy title , Dan Amanar Daura, conferred on the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi in Daura, is a title of the Daura Emirate, stressing that it does not indicate that President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled his successor.

Saidu said he was forced to speak because of calls he had been getting to know if the development was an indication of the direction of northern leaders in the 2023 presidential election .

According to him, traditional rulers were at liberty to confer Chieftaincy titles within their domains , adding that it does not translate into political endorsement in the entire area.

” Traditional rulers give titles round the country. It’s a normal thing. But usually the titles are within their areas of coverage . Again within the areas there are still those who may not be in support of the titles. “

“Titles conferred on any politician does not mean that the politician has been endorsed entirely by all in the area. “.

“Am not against the Chieftaincy title conferred on the Minister, Chibuike Amaechi by the Emir of Daura. But I want to correct an impression being peddled around by some politicians that when a politician gets a title from an area it means the politician has been endorsed by that area.”

” Election does not revolve around titles. It is the people that votes. I did not want to talk on this Chieftaincy issue but I have had several calls on it. “

“The title from the Emir of Daura is one from his emirate. Traditional rulers give titles , it is a normal thing. But it should not be mistaken. Some traditional rulers in 2015 did not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari. It is normal. “

“When an Emir gives a title to a politician it does not mean that the President of the country has endorsed the person as his successor. People get Chieftaincy titles from traditional institutions when they meet conditions set for such titles. It is not about elections “

Some Muslims may not

We are not against anybody. The Emir should also put thing. The world is free. It was the freedom of the people that brought Buhari to power. We saw how the people even bought recharge cards and sent for Buhari’s campaigns in 2015.

Even some traditional rulers did not vote for Buhari in 2015. So elections are not around titles

” We don’t have a burial ground as northerners as